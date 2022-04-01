US will not ‘push’ Ukraine to make concessions in peace talks with Russia: State Dept

The US says it will not push Ukraine to make concessions it feels are not in its best interests, the State Department said Friday, after British officials voiced their concerns that Washington and other European nations would press Kyiv during peace talks with Russia.

“We will not push Ukraine to make concessions, and we have consistently stated that sovereign states have the right to choose their own alliances and make their own decisions about their security,” a State Department official told Al Arabiya English.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Thursday, a senior government source told British newspaper The Times that the UK was worried that Washington, France and Germany were “over-eager” and might push Ukraine to “settle” for major concessions during peace talks with Russia.

The top US diplomat, Antony Blinken, spoke with British counterpart Liz Truss on Friday to discuss “additional possible actions to ratchet up their response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the State Department said in a readout of the call.