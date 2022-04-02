Missing Ukrainian journalist found dead near Kyiv: Presidential aide

Ukrainian photographer and documentary maker Maks Levin has been found dead near the capital Kyiv after going missing more than two weeks ago, presidential aide Andriy Yermak said on Saturday.

"He went missing in the conflict area on March 13 in the Kyiv region. His body was found near the village of Guta Mezhygirska on April 1," he said on Telegram.

The Institute of Mass Information, a non-governmental organisation, cited preliminary findings from the prosecutor’s office saying that the journalist was killed by “two shots” from the Russian military.

Levin, 40, a father of four, had been working with Ukrainian and international media.

During fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014, he managed to escape encirclement in a town where hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers were killed.

Our good friend, famous war photographer Maks Levin, is dead.

He went missing during the Battle of Kyiv on March 13.

Many in the community still had a hope of him being taken prisoner by the Russians.

Unfortunately, his body was recovered on April 1.

Rest in peace, friend. pic.twitter.com/oQOL7sZ5Ge — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 2, 2022

