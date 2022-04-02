.
Missing Ukrainian journalist found dead near Kyiv: Presidential aide

Pictured Maks Levin, a Ukraine-based journalist who has been found dead near Kyic after reported missing for over two weeks. (Twitter)
AFP, Kyiv

Ukrainian photographer and documentary maker Maks Levin has been found dead near the capital Kyiv after going missing more than two weeks ago, presidential aide Andriy Yermak said on Saturday.

"He went missing in the conflict area on March 13 in the Kyiv region. His body was found near the village of Guta Mezhygirska on April 1," he said on Telegram.

The Institute of Mass Information, a non-governmental organisation, cited preliminary findings from the prosecutor’s office saying that the journalist was killed by “two shots” from the Russian military.

Levin, 40, a father of four, had been working with Ukrainian and international media.

During fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014, he managed to escape encirclement in a town where hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers were killed.

