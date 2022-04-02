.
Ukraine faces big battles in eastern and southern regions, says senior official

Service members of pro-Russian troops are seen atop of an armoured vehicle with symbols Z painted on its side in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Service members of pro-Russian troops are seen atop of an armored vehicle with symbols Z painted on its side in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on March 24, 2022. (Reuters)
Heavy battles are coming up in Ukraine’s eastern and southern regions and for the besieged city of Mariupol in particular, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Saturday.

Speaking on national television, Arestovych said Ukrainian troops around Kyiv had retaken more than 30 towns or villages in the region and were holding the front line against Russian forces in the east.

“Let us have no illusions - there are still heavy battles ahead for the south, for Mariupol, for the east of Ukraine,” he said.

Ukraine says seven humanitarian corridors planned for evacuations on Saturday

Missing Ukrainian journalist found dead near Kyiv: Presidential aide

US will not ‘push’ Ukraine to make concessions in peace talks with Russia: State Dept

