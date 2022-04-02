.
Ukrainian troops have retaken full control of Kyiv region: Deputy defense minister

Smoke rises after shelling near Kyiv as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Ukraine March 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Smoke rises after shelling near Kyiv as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, Ukraine on March 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian troops have retaken full control of Kyiv region: Deputy defense minister

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Ukrainian troops have retaken control of the entire territory of Kyiv region, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Saturday.

“The whole Kyiv region is liberated from the invader,” she said in a post on Facebook.

​​​​​​​
