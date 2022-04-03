.
Berlin condemns Bucha ‘war crime,’ wants more EU sanctions against Russia

Germany’s vice chancellor and economy minister Robert Habeck. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

AFP, Berlin

Germany’s vice chancellor and economy minister on Sunday said a “terrible war crime” had been carried out in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and called for fresh EU sanctions against Russia.

“This terrible war crime cannot go go unanswered,” Robert Habeck told German newspaper Bild the day after the bodies of nearly 300 civilians were found in mass graves after Russian troops withdrew, local Ukrainian officials said.

“I think that a strengthening of sanctions is called for. That’s what we are preparing with our EU partners,” Habeck added.

Read more: UK says Russia’s attacks ‘appalling acts’ on civilians must be probed as war crimes

