Blast at Baku club kills one, injures 31, gas leak suspected

An explosion struck a nightclub in the capital of Azerbaijan and set off a fire early Sunday, killing one person and injuring 31, officials said.
The explosion at the LocationBaku club was believed to have been caused by a gas leak but the investigation was ongoing, Interior Ministry spokesman Ehsan Zahidov told The Associated Press.
The prosecutor general’s office reported the one death and said 31 people suffered various injuries. Health Ministry spokesman Parviz Abubekirov told the AP that 24 people had been hospitalized, most of them with burns.
The emergency services issued a statement saying firefighters were called to the club in central Baku at 3 a.m. and extinguished the fire before it could spread.
Video posted on social media showed dozens of people in a panic, some of them injured, outside the club, which appeared to have been heavily damaged by the explosion.
A truck loaded with gas cylinders exploded on the Beirut-Jounieh highway in Lebanon after it caught fire, a video shared on social media showed.
Azerbaijan said on Tuesday it was ready for peace talks with Armenia, after Yerevan urged Baku to negotiate a comprehensive peace treaty amid new tensions.
Three people were killed and six injured in a fuel tanker explosion in Abu Dhabi, state news agency WAM reported.One Pakistani and two Indian nationals were killed.