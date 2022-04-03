Greek foreign minister Dendias leads aid mission to Odesa, reopens consulate
Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias arrived in Odesa on Sunday at the head of a humanitarian aid mission into the southern port city of Ukraine, the foreign ministry said.
The humanitarian aid was handed to the city’s municipal authorities.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Dendias, 62, also aims to set up a continuous mechanism of distributing aid from Greece and to reopen the country’s consulate in the city.
“The reopening of (Greece’s) consulate will help distribute humanitarian aid and set up corridors for the Greek ethnic community to leave from any areas of Ukraine, if needed, via Odesa,” the minister said after upon his arrival in Odesa, according to a statement from the Greek foreign ministry.
Missiles struck Odesa in the early hours of Sunday, the city council said in an online post.
Dendias said last month he planned to lead a humanitarian aid mission to the besieged city of Mariupol in Ukraine, where thousands of ethnic Greeks live, but intense fighting there meant the destination was subsequently changed to Odesa.
At least 10 ethnic Greeks have been killed and several have been wounded since Russia started attacking Mariupol. More than 150 Greek citizens, vessel crews and ethnic Greeks have been evacuated from the region, according to the Greek government.
Ukraine’s troops have retaken more than 30 towns and villages around Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday, claiming complete control of the capital region for the first time since Russia launched its invasion.
Russia has depicted its drawdown of forces near Kyiv as a goodwill gesture in peace talks. Ukraine and its allies say Russia was forced to shift its focus to east Ukraine after suffering heavy losses.
Dendias said last month he planned to lead a humanitarian aid mission to the besieged city of Mariupol in Ukraine, where thousands of ethnic Greeks live, but intense fighting there meant the destination was subsequently changed to Odesa.
At least 10 ethnic Greeks have been killed and several have been wounded since Russia started attacking Mariupol. More than 150 Greek citizens, vessel crews and ethnic Greeks have been evacuated from the region, according to the Greek government.
Ukraine's troops have retaken more than 30 towns and villages around Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday, claiming complete control of the capital region for the first time since Russia launched its invasion.
Russia has depicted its drawdown of forces near Kyiv as a goodwill gesture in peace talks. Ukraine and its allies say Russia was forced to shift its focus to east Ukraine after suffering heavy losses.
Read more: Russia missiles hit ‘critical infrastructure’ in Ukraine’s Odesa, no deaths recorded
-
Air strikes hit Ukraine’s strategic port of OdessaAir strikes rocked Ukraine’s strategic Black Sea port Odessa early Sunday morning, according to an interior ministry official, after Kyiv had warned ... World News
-
Kremlin says ‘technologically impossible’ to fully isolate RussiaThe Kremlin said Sunday it is not possible to completely isolate Russia as the West continues piling sanctions on Moscow over its military operation ... World News
-
Berlin condemns Bucha ‘war crime,’ wants more EU sanctions against RussiaGermany’s vice chancellor and economy minister on Sunday said a “terrible war crime” had been carried out in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and called ... World News
-
Russia’s attacks on civilians ‘appalling acts,’ must be probed as war crimes: UKAs evidence mounts of “appalling acts” in the Ukrainian towns of Irpin and Bucha, Russia’s attacks on civilians must be investigated as war crimes, ... World News
-
Ukraine March grain exports fall sharply vs Feb: Economy ministryUkrainian grain exports in March were four times less than February levels, due to the Russian invasion, the economy ministry said on Sunday. ... Economy
-
Russia missiles hit ‘critical infrastructure’ in Ukraine’s Odesa, no deaths recordedRussia missiles struck “critical infrastructure,” most likely a fuel depot, near Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa in the early hours of Sunday ... World News
-
Poland would like more American troops in Europe, says ruling party bossPoland would welcome a 50 percent increase in the number of US troops in Europe, the leader of the country's ruling party said in comments published ... World News
-
Lithuanian documentary maker killed in Ukraine’s MariupolLithuanian film director Mantas Kvedaravicius was killed on Saturday in Ukraine’s Mariupol, a city whose fate he had documented for many years, ... World News
-
Blast heard in Russian city of Belgorod: WitnessesTwo blasts were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine on Sunday, two witnesses told Reuters, days after Russian ... World News