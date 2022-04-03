Kazakhstan arrests spy ‘planning attack’ on president, other officials
Kazakhstan’s security services said Sunday they have arrested a foreign spy allegedly plotting an attack against the president and other high-level officials.
“A foreign intelligence agent, a Kazakh citizen, was arrested on March 25 in Nur-Sultan by the counter-espionage services,” the National Security Committee said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The suspect “was planning an attack against the president of Kazakhstan and a number of high-level officials,” as well as against members of the special services and security forces, the statement said.
A foreign-made gun, drugs, and large sums of money had been found during a search of his home.
The statement added the suspect had confessed after his arrest and a terrorism investigation had been opened.
Kazakhstan, a former Soviet republic and Central Asia’s richest country, descended into violence in early January when peaceful protests over a fuel price hike unraveled into bloody clashes and looting.
More than 200 died and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called in troops from a Russia-led security bloc to re-establish control.
Kazakhstan framed the violence as an attack by “terrorist groups” and has criticized foreign media coverage of the events.
Read more:
Kazakh President Tokaye voted head of ruling party: Presidency
Kazakhstan holding hundreds for terrorism and disorder following mass unrest
-
Kazakh President Tokaye voted head of ruling party: PresidencyKazakhstan’s president was on Friday voted chairman of the ruling party, replacing former head of state Nursultan Nazarbayev in the role, his office ... World News
-
Kazakh, Turkish carriers suspend flights to Russia over Ukraine crisisKazakhstan’s national airline Air Astana and Turkish budget airline Pegasus Airlines said Friday they were temporary suspending flights to Russia, ... World News
-
Kazakhstan holding hundreds for terrorism and disorder following mass unrestKazakhstan said Saturday it was holding more than 460 people on terrorism and disorder charges in the wake of mass unrest that saw Russian-led forces ... World News
-
Kazakhstan’s ex-leader Nursultan Nazarbayev denies conflict with successorThe former leader of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev denied any conflict with his successor Tuesday, in his first appearance since unrest in the ... World News
-
Kazakh prosecutors say 225 people have died during unrestThe bodies of 225 people killed in unrest in Kazakhstan last week, including 19 members of the security forces, were delivered to morgues throughout ... World News
-
Son-in-law of ex-Kazakh president quits business lobby after deadly unrestThe influential son-in-law of Kazakhstan’s ex-president resigned as head of the leading business lobby Monday not long after public anger at perceived ... World News
-
Russian troops return from KazakhstanRussia’s defense ministry says the troops that were deployed to Kazakhstan as violent demonstrations shook the country have returned home.The troops ... World News
-
Kazakhstan president says he has weathered attempted coup d’etatKazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday that his country had weathered an attempted coup d’etat coordinated by what he called “a single ... World News
-
Kazakhstan’s largest city back online after clashes, blackout: ReportThe internet returned to Kazakhstan’s largest city Monday after a five-day blackout as deadly clashes left dozens dead and the financial hub of 1.8 ... World News
-
Putin’s troops help secure Kazakhstan in wake of massive protestsKazakh forces, backed by Russian-led troops, are pressing ahead with operations to restore control after crushing the biggest protests in the central ... World News