Mass grave with 57 bodies in Bucha, Ukraine: Official 

A destroyed building is pictured in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, on April 2, 2022, where town's mayor said 280 people had been buried in a mass grave and that the town is littered with corpses. (AFP)
Mass grave with 57 bodies in Bucha, Ukraine: Official

AFP, Bucha, Ukraine

Fifty-seven people were buried in a mass grave in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv recently retaken by Ukrainian forces from Russian troops, a local official said Sunday as he showed AFP the slit trench where the bodies lay.

“Here in this long grave, 57 people are buried,” said Serhii Kaplychnyi, who identified himself as head of the rescue services in Bucha and who was organizing the recovery of the bodies.

The mass grave is behind a church in the town’s center. Some of the bodies were either unburied or partially buried in the earth.

