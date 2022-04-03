.
Pakistan supreme court to hear arguments on parliament dissolution

The Supreme Court, in Islamabad, Pakistan, where the appeal hearing in the Daniel Pearl murder case was held on January 28, 2021. (AP)
The Supreme Court, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP)

AFP, Islamabad

Pakistan’s supreme court will hear arguments related to the president's shock dissolution of parliament on Monday, a statement from the body said on Sunday.

“This is an urgent matter. The case is fixed for tomorrow. Notices are issued to all political parties and state functionaries,” said Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Read more: Pakistan parliament rejects Khan no-confidence motion, blames foreign interference

