Pakistan supreme court to hear arguments on parliament dissolution
Pakistan’s supreme court will hear arguments related to the president's shock dissolution of parliament on Monday, a statement from the body said on Sunday.
“This is an urgent matter. The case is fixed for tomorrow. Notices are issued to all political parties and state functionaries,” said Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.
