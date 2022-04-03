Russia preventing Ukraine resupply by Black Sea: UK military intelligence

Russian naval forces continue to blockade the Ukrainian coast on the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, preventing resupply by sea, British military intelligence said on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Russia retains the capability to attempt an amphibious landing, but such an operation is likely to be increasingly high risk due to the time Ukrainian forces have had to prepare, the Ministry of Defense tweeted in a regular bulletin.

“Mines within the Black Sea pose a serious risk to maritime activity,” it said.

The report said the origin of the mines was unclear and disputed but that they were almost certainly the result of Russian naval activity in the area, demonstrating how its invasion of Ukraine is affecting neutral and civilian interests.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Read more:

Middle East one of most vulnerable regions due to Russia-Ukraine war: IMF official

Saudi Arabia’s FM reiterates necessity of dialogue to end Ukraine conflict

‘Active phase’ of Russian invasion will break down by April: Ukrainian adviser