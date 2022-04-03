.
Russia seeks punishment for implementation of sanctions on Russian territory

Chairperson of the Russian Federation Council's committee on constitutional legislation and state-building Andrei Klishas waits before the address of President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia September 23, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters 

Published: Updated:

Russian lawmakers will propose measures seeking punishment for the implementation of sanctions on Russia’s territory, a senior lawmaker said on Sunday.

“My colleagues from the State Duma and I have finished the work and on Monday we will introduce amendments to the Criminal Code for the implementation of restrictive measures (sanctions) imposed by foreign states on the territory of the Russian Federation,” Andrei Klishas wrote on his Telegram channel.

“We look forward to prompt consideration of the amendments by the State Duma.”

Klishas did not specify how Russia would identify or punish those who implemented sanctions.

Russian lawmakers in early March passed amendments to the code making the spread of “fake” information an offence punishable by fines or jail terms. They imposed fines for public calls for sanctions against Russia.

Western allies of Ukraine have implemented a series of sanctions on Russia for the February 24 invasion on Ukraine that Moscow calls a “special operation,” and has killed thousands of Ukrainians and send millions fleeing the country.

