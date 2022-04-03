Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says Russian forces committing ‘genocide’
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of committing genocide and attempting to eliminate the “whole nation” of Ukraine, a day after the discovery of mass graves and apparently executed civilians near Kyiv.
“This is genocide. The elimination of the whole nation and the people,” Zelenskyy told the CBS program Face the Nation, according to a transcript provided by the network, a day after new evidence of atrocities by Russian invasion forces emerged.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We are the citizens of Ukraine. We have more than 100 nationalities. This is about the destruction and extermination of all these nationalities,” Zelensky said amid a chorus of international outrage over the behavior of Russian troops in Ukraine.
Three days after the invasion started on February 24, Ukraine filed a complaint at the International Court of Justice in The Hague accusing Russia of “planning acts of genocide.”
In the interview aired on Sunday -- after footage aired around the world of civilian bodies littering the streets of the town of Bucha near Kyiv, and a Ukrainian official said 280 bodies were buried in a mass grave there -- Zelenskyy seemed to go further.
“We are citizens of Ukraine and we don’t want to be subdued to the policy of Russian Federation. This is the reason we are being destroyed and exterminated,” Zelenskyy said, according to the CBS transcript.
“And this is happening in the Europe of the 21st century. So this is the torture of the whole nation,” he added.
Read more:
Mass grave with 57 bodies in Bucha, Ukraine: Official
French FM Le Drian condemns ‘massive abuses’ committed by Russian forces in Ukraine
Berlin condemns Bucha ‘war crime,’ wants more EU sanctions against Russia
-
French FM Le Drian condemns ‘massive abuses’ committed by Russian forces in UkraineFrench Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday that he firmly condemned what he called the “massive abuses” committed by Russian ... World News
-
Mass grave with 57 bodies in Bucha, Ukraine: OfficialFifty-seven people were buried in a mass grave in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv recently retaken by Ukrainian forces from Russian troops, a local ... World News
-
Greek foreign minister Dendias leads aid mission to Odesa, reopens consulateGreece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias arrived in Odesa on Sunday at the head of a humanitarian aid mission into the southern port city of Ukraine, ... World News
-
Kremlin says ‘technologically impossible’ to fully isolate RussiaThe Kremlin said Sunday it is not possible to completely isolate Russia as the West continues piling sanctions on Moscow over its military operation ... World News
-
Berlin condemns Bucha ‘war crime,’ wants more EU sanctions against RussiaGermany’s vice chancellor and economy minister on Sunday said a “terrible war crime” had been carried out in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and called ... World News
-
Russia’s attacks on civilians ‘appalling acts,’ must be probed as war crimes: UKAs evidence mounts of “appalling acts” in the Ukrainian towns of Irpin and Bucha, Russia’s attacks on civilians must be investigated as war crimes, ... World News