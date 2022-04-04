Egypt FM says Arab countries willing to mediate between Russia, Ukraine

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed on Monday the “need to resort to peaceful solutions to the Ukraine crisis,” at a press conference by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Arab mediation delegation.

Shoukry affirmed the readiness of the Arab mediation delegation to carry out mediation efforts to support the negotiation track between Russia and Ukraine.

Shoukry said that the mediation efforts aim to reach an urgent cessation of military operations and discuss a number of confidence-building measures.

He added that the meeting discussed with Lavrov ways to end the fighting, noting that the group would go to Poland to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as part of Arab efforts to contain the crisis.

“Our move comes from our awareness of the seriousness of the crisis in Ukraine and its negative repercussions on various economic levels, such as global energy and food security,” the Egyptian foreign minister added.

“We called on all parties of the conflict to stop the escalation and stressed the need to resort to peaceful solutions based on dialogue,” he said.

Sputnik news agency quoted Lavrov as saying that he discussed with the Arab ministerial group the files of Yemen, Libya and Syria, and the possibility of Damascus returning to the Arab League.

The Arab delegation included the foreign ministers of Algeria, Egypt, Jordan and Sudan, in addition to the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.

An official source in the General Secretariat of the League stated that the delegation is scheduled to leave Moscow on Tuesday morning, heading to Warsaw to meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, within the framework of implementing the mandate issued by the League Council.

