Kremlin denies allegations that Russian forces killed civilians in Ukraine’s Bucha

Communal workers carry a body of a civilian man killed by Russian troops shelling in town of Bucha, not far from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on April 3, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters 

Published: Updated:

The Kremlin said on Monday it categorically denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and said Ukrainian allegations on the matter should be treated with doubt.

Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday they were investigating possible crimes by Russian forces after finding hundreds of bodies strewn around towns outside the capital Kyiv after the Russian withdrawal from the area.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the facts and chronology of the events in Bucha did not support Ukraine’s version of events and urged international leaders not to rush to judgment.

Peskov said Russia’s diplomats would press on with their efforts to convene a UN Security Council meeting to discuss what Moscow has called “Ukrainian provocations” in Bucha despite their first effort to arrange such a meeting being blocked.

Peskov declined to comment on whether the furor over Bucha would affect peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, which had been set to resume via video conference on Monday.

