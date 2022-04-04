.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with officials and cultural workers, including young holders of prizes for cultural achievements, via a video link in Moscow, Russia March 25, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with officials and cultural workers, including young holders of prizes for cultural achievements, via a video link in Moscow, Russia March 25, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia’s Putin imposes visa restrictions on citizens of ‘unfriendly’ countries

Reuters 

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday introducing visa restrictions for citizens of countries that Moscow deems “unfriendly” in response to sanctions over Ukraine.

The decree, which comes into force on Monday, suspends Russia’s simplified visa issuance regime with some European Union countries as well as Norway, Switzerland, Denmark and Iceland.

It also ordered the Russian foreign ministry and other bodies to decide on introducing personal entry restrictions on “foreign citizens and stateless people who commit unfriendly actions against Russia, its citizens or its legal entities.”

Last month the Russian government approved a list of unfriendly countries including United States, Canada, Britain, EU states and Ukraine, among others.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern Neighbor’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

