US approves sale of F-16 fighter aircraft to Bulgaria in $1.67 bln deal

The US approved a deal Monday that would see F-16 combat aircraft sold to Bulgaria for an agreement north of $1.6 billion, the Pentagon announced.

“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Bulgaria of F-16 C/D Block 70 Aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.673 billion,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

Such a sale would support the US’s foreign policy and national security objectives “by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.”

The Pentagon also said the proposed sale would help Bulgaria improve its capability to meet current and future threats “by enabling the Bulgarian Air Force to deploy modern fighter aircraft routinely in the Black Sea region.”

The proposed deal includes the purchase of four F-16 C Block 70 aircraft, four F-16 D Block 70 aircraft, 11 engines; 11 Improved Programmable Display Generators; and 11 AN/APG-83 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Scalable Agile Beam Radars.

It would also include 19 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM).

Washington has expedited its efforts to bolster the militaries of its NATO allies amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

