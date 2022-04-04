Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy visits Bucha where dozens of corpses were found
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday visited the town of Bucha outside the capital Kyiv where dozens of corpses, some with their hands bound, were discovered after Russian forces withdrew.
“Every day, when our fighters enter and retake territory, you see what’s been happening,” the Ukrainian leader told reporters in the town devastated by fighting, wearing a bullet-proof vest and accompanied by military personnel.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Zelensky said the deaths of dozens of people in a town outside the capital Kyiv reclaimed from Russian forces would be deemed as “genocide” by international leaders.
“These are war crimes and it will be recognized by the world as genocide,” Zelensky said during a visit to Bucha, where bodies were discovered strewn throughout the town after it was reclaimed by Kyiv’s army.
Read more:
Russia’s Putin imposes visa restrictions on citizens of ‘unfriendly’ countries
UN rights chief Bachelet ‘horrified’ by Bucha massacre, evokes possible war crimes
Explainer: How could Russia's Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?
-
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy appeals for support in Grammy video appearanceUkrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy on Sunday appeared in a video aired at the Grammy Awards in the United States and appealed to viewers to ... World News
-
Zelenskyy blames Russian leadership for ‘killings, torture’ in BuchaUkraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday Russia's leadership was responsible for civilian killings in Bucha, outside Kyiv, where bodies ... World News
-
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says Russian forces committing ‘genocide’President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of committing genocide and attempting to eliminate the “whole nation” of Ukraine, a day after the ... World News
-
Zelenskyy recalls ambassadors to Morocco, GeorgiaUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recalled Kyiv’s ambassadors to Morocco and Georgia, saying they did not do enough to get arms for Ukraine ... World News