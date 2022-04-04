Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy visits Bucha where dozens of corpses were found

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday visited the town of Bucha outside the capital Kyiv where dozens of corpses, some with their hands bound, were discovered after Russian forces withdrew.

“Every day, when our fighters enter and retake territory, you see what’s been happening,” the Ukrainian leader told reporters in the town devastated by fighting, wearing a bullet-proof vest and accompanied by military personnel.

Zelensky said the deaths of dozens of people in a town outside the capital Kyiv reclaimed from Russian forces would be deemed as “genocide” by international leaders.

“These are war crimes and it will be recognized by the world as genocide,” Zelensky said during a visit to Bucha, where bodies were discovered strewn throughout the town after it was reclaimed by Kyiv’s army.

