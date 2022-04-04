Zelenskyy on Bucha civilian killings: Russians treat Ukrainians ‘worse than animals’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the town of Bucha on Monday to “show the world” the mass graves and atrocities committed by the Russian forces, vowing to hold Moscow accountable for treating Ukrainians “worse than animals”.

“These are war crimes, and they will be recognized by the world as genocide. We are aware of thousands of people killed and tortured, with their limbs cut off. Raped women, murdered children. I believe this is genocide,” Zelenskyy said.

He added: “What you see around, what they did to this modern town, is a characteristic of the Russian military, who treated people worse than animals. These are war crimes, and this will be recognized by the world as genocide.”

According to the mayor of Bucha, 300 residents were killed by Russian forces. Ukrainian officials entered the town on Sunday and reported mass graves and “executed” civilians. Pictures of bodies littering the streets and corpses with their hands tied behind their backs sparked a global outcry.

Moscow denies targeting civilians and claimed that Kyiv “staged” a “provocation” for Western media.

Zelenskyy said that “dead people have been found in barrels, basements, strangled, tortured.”

