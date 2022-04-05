Britain says Ukraine forces have retaken the north
Ukrainian forces have retaken key northern terrain, forcing Russian forces to retreat from areas around the city of Chernihiv and north of the capital Kyiv, British military intelligence said on Tuesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Low-level fighting is likely to continue in some of the recaptured areas, but reduce this week as the remainder of the Russian forces withdraw, the defense ministry said in a regular bulletin on Twitter.
Many of the withdrawing Russian units are likely to require significant re-equipping and refurbishment before they redeploy for operations in the country’s east, the ministry added.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Read more:
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says he will address UN Security Council
Next phase of Russia’s war on Ukraine could last ‘months or longer’: White House
Bodies of 5 killed by Russians found in ‘torture chamber’ in Bucha: Ukraine official
-
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says he will address UN Security CouncilUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would address the UN Security Council on Tuesday and predicted further, worse instances of mass ... World News
-
Next phase of Russia’s war on Ukraine could last ‘months or longer’: White HouseThe next phase of Russia’s war on Ukraine could last for “months or longer” after Moscow’s forces pulled away from Kyiv as they shift towards the ... World News
-
Bodies of 5 killed by Russians found in ‘torture chamber’ in Bucha: Ukraine officialUkraine’s Prosecutor General’s office reported on Monday finding the bodies of five men in the basement of a children’s health facility in the town of ... World News