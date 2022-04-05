Britain says Ukraine forces have retaken the north

Ukrainian forces have retaken key northern terrain, forcing Russian forces to retreat from areas around the city of Chernihiv and north of the capital Kyiv, British military intelligence said on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Low-level fighting is likely to continue in some of the recaptured areas, but reduce this week as the remainder of the Russian forces withdraw, the defense ministry said in a regular bulletin on Twitter.

Many of the withdrawing Russian units are likely to require significant re-equipping and refurbishment before they redeploy for operations in the country’s east, the ministry added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Read more:

Ukraine President Zelenskyy says he will address UN Security Council

Next phase of Russia’s war on Ukraine could last ‘months or longer’: White House

Bodies of 5 killed by Russians found in ‘torture chamber’ in Bucha: Ukraine official