.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia waged deliberate campaign to commit atrocities in Bucha: Blinken

  • Font
Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a news conference with Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, at the Foreign Ministry in Rabat, Morocco, March 29, 2022. (Reuters)
Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a news conference with Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, at the Foreign Ministry in Rabat, Morocco, March 29, 2022. (Reuters)

Russia waged deliberate campaign to commit atrocities in Bucha: Blinken

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia waged a deliberate campaign to commit atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, and the United States is supporting the efforts of the Ukrainian authorities in their investigation of these acts, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

“What we’ve seen in Bucha is not the random act of a rogue unit,” Blinken told reporters before departing for Brussels for a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It’s a deliberate campaign to kill, to torture, to rape, to commit atrocities,” he said.

Russia, which says it launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 24 to demilitarize and “denazify” its neighbor, denies targeting civilians and said the deaths were a “monstrous forgery” staged by the West to discredit it.

Read more: US will not ‘push’ Ukraine to make concessions in peace talks with Russia: State Dept

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More