Slovenia expels 33 Russian diplomats: Foreign ministry

A man gestures at a mass grave in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 3, 2022. (AFP)
AFP, Ljubljana

The Slovenian government said Tuesday that 33 Russian diplomats were being expelled after bodies were found in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, where Kyiv has accused Russian forces of a massacre.

The foreign ministry said earlier that it had summoned the Russian ambassador Timur Ejvazov to express Slovenia’s “shock over the killing of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha and other towns that were liberated from the Russian aggressor forces” and to inform him that the number of Russian diplomats in the country would be reduced.

A spokeswoman later confirmed to AFP that the number of diplomats being expelled was 33.

