Sri Lanka ruling coalition loses majority amid protests

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s ruling coalition lost its majority in parliament on Tuesday after at least 41 lawmakers walked out of the alliance amid growing unrest over an economic crisis, according to parliamentary proceedings.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Our party is on the side of the people,” said Maithripala Sirisena, leader of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party which withdrew its support for Rajapaksa’s coalition.
The shift left Rajapaksa with a minority government, which could make decision making more challenging, although independent lawmakers can still continue to support government proposals.
Read more:
Sri Lanka parliament to meet as protests put ruling Rajapaksas under pressure
Sri Lanka to turn off streetlights to save electricity amid deepening economic crisis
Sri Lanka imposes curfew, lawyers urge end to state of emergency
-
Sri Lanka parliament to meet as protests put ruling Rajapaksas under pressureSri Lanka’s parliament will meet on Tuesday after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolved his cabinet and sought to form a unity government to find a ... World News
-
Sri Lanka to turn off streetlights to save electricity amid deepening economic crisisSri Lanka is turning off streetlights to save electricity, a minister said on Thursday, as its worst economic crisis in decades brought more power ... Economy
-
Sri Lanka imposes curfew, lawyers urge end to state of emergencySri Lanka’s government imposed a weekend curfew on Saturday even as hundreds of lawyers urged President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to revoke a state of ... World News