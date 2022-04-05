.
Sri Lanka ruling coalition loses majority amid protests

A man waves a Sri Lankan flag as people shout slogans against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and demand that Rajapaksa family politicians step down, during a protest amid the country's economic crisis, at Independence square in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man waves a Sri Lankan flag as people shout slogans against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and demand that Rajapaksa family politicians step down, during a protest amid the country's economic crisis, at Independence square in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 4, 2022. (Reuters)

Reuters

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s ruling coalition lost its majority in parliament on Tuesday after at least 41 lawmakers walked out of the alliance amid growing unrest over an economic crisis, according to parliamentary proceedings.

“Our party is on the side of the people,” said Maithripala Sirisena, leader of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party which withdrew its support for Rajapaksa’s coalition.

The shift left Rajapaksa with a minority government, which could make decision making more challenging, although independent lawmakers can still continue to support government proposals.

