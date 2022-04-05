Sri Lanka’s new finance minister quits after one day

Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ali Sabry resigned Tuesday just a day after he was appointed to the post by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as the island nation suffers a crippling economic crisis.

“Whilst I regret the inconvenience caused, I believe I have always acted in the best interests of the country,” a statement from Sabry said, adding that “fresh and proactive and unconventional steps” were needed to solve the country’s problems.

At least 41 Sri Lankan lawmakers walked out of the ruling coalition on Tuesday, leaving the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a minority in parliament as it struggles with the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

Rajapaksa dissolved his cabinet on Monday and sought to form a unity government as public unrest surged over the ruling family’s handling of the debt-heavy economy that has led to shortages of food, fuel and prolonged power cuts.

