Britain says heavy fighting, Russian air strikes continue in Ukraine’s Mariupol
Heavy fighting and Russian air strikes continue in the encircled Ukrainian city of Mariupol, British military intelligence said on Wednesday.
“The humanitarian situation in the city is worsening,” the defense ministry said.
“Most of the 160,000 remaining residents have no light, communication, medicine, heat or water. Russian forces have prevented humanitarian access, likely to pressure defenders to surrender.”
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Mayor says situation in Mariupol 'beyond humanitarian disaster'
Red Cross says detained team held near Mariupol 'released'
Red Cross confirms strike on Mariupol warehouse, unable to deliver aid since March 15
Mayor says situation in Mariupol 'beyond humanitarian disaster'The situation in the besieged port of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine has become "unlivable" since Russia launched its invasion in late February, the ...
Red Cross says detained team held near Mariupol 'released'The Red Cross said Tuesday the team that had been detained on its way to help evacuate civilians from the besieged southern Ukrainian port city of ...
Red Cross confirms strike on Mariupol warehouse, unable to deliver aid since March 15The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has confirmed that its warehouse in Ukraine's Mariupol was indeed targeted in a Russian strike on ...