EU sues Portugal for restricting freedom of movement of workers

  • Font
European Union flags fly outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 19, 2019. (Reuters)
EU sues Portugal for restricting freedom of movement of workers

Reuters, Brussels 

Published: Updated:

The European Commission said on Wednesday it had sued Portugal for breaching its rules on the freedom of movement of workers as well as non-complying with its directive on the recognition of professional qualifications.

In a statement, it said Portugal had put in place “restrictive conditions going beyond the EU rules.”

“As a result, numerous engineers who do not fulfill those new Portuguese conditions will see their rights to free movement be restricted,” the Commission said.

“The principle of acquired rights is a fundamental principal of law and Portugal has not provided any justification for these new restrictions.”

