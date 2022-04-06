German investigators arrest Syrian accused of torturing captives with ISIS
German investigators on Wednesday arrested a Syrian man accused of war crimes for allegedly torturing captives while he was with the ISIS group in Syria in 2014.
Federal prosecutors said the man, identified only as Raed E. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested in Berlin. He is suspected of membership in a foreign terrorist organization, crimes against humanity, war crimes and bodily harm.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The suspect joined ISIS in summer 2014 and participated in an attack that August on the Shueitat tribe in the Deir el-Zour region of eastern Syria, prosecutors said. Activists reported death tolls ranging up to 700.
Raed E. is accused of abusing and torturing three captives after that attack. Prosecutors say that he had a man who was looking for a 13-year-old brother kidnapped by ISIS arrested and then tortured him at various ISIS prisons.
The suspect allegedly also ordered the 13-year-old suspended from a ceiling with his hands tied behind his back. And he is accused of twice physically abusing a third captive during months in captivity.
Prosecutors said in a statement that, in addition to working in ISIS prisons, he handled transactions in which the freedom of Shueitat captives was bought and manned two checkpoints for the extremist group.
They didn't say how or when he came to Germany.
Read more: UN says 100 children missing from Syria jail attacked by ISIS
-
UN says 100 children missing from Syria jail attacked by ISISThe fate of 100 children who had been detained in a Syrian prison is unknown more than two months after extremists attacked the facility, United ... Middle East
-
Germany repatriates women, children from suspected ISIS camp in SyriaGermany says it has brought home 10 women and 27 children from a camp in northeastern Syria where suspected members of ISIS have been held.Foreign ... Middle East
-
Syria camp clashes with ISIS leave three dead: MonitorThree people were killed in clashes between ISIS fighters and Kurdish forces in a northeast Syria camp housing relatives of extremists, a war monitor ... Middle East
-
ISIS claims responsibility for attack in IsraelISIS claimed responsibility for an attack in Israel, which it said killed two soldiers and injured ten, according to a statement posted on the group’s ... Middle East
-
Iraq building Syria wall to keep out ISIS fightersIraq is building a concrete wall along part of its border with Syria to stop ISIS extremists from infiltrating, an Iraqi military source said ... Middle East
-
Iraq digs up mass grave containing bodies of ISIS fighters, relativesIraqi authorities said Sunday that they had exhumed the remains of 85 ISIS group fighters and their relatives from a mass grave in the northern city ... Middle East