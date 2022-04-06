Hungary’s Prime Minister speaks to Russia’s Putin, urges immediate truce

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Wednesday he had urged Vladimir Putin to put in place an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, and invited the leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine to meet the Russian leader in Budapest.

“I suggested to President Putin that he declare an immediate ceasefire,” Orban told a press conference, saying he had spoken to the Russian president. “His response was positive, but with conditions,” Orban said, without elaborating.

Advertisement

The Hungarian leader, re-elected on Sunday, added that he had invited Putin to Budapest along with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UN to vote on suspending Russia from Human Rights Council

Kremlin says peace talks with Ukraine not progressing rapidly enough

Turkey finds third floating naval mine in Black Sea amid Ukraine war