New US sanctions target Russia’s largest bank, Putin’s kids

The United States announced a new batch of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, targeting Vladimir Putin’s kids and expanding sanctions on the country’s largest bank.

“Today, the United States, with the G7 and the European Union, will continue to impose severe and immediate economic costs on the Putin regime for its atrocities in Ukraine, including in Bucha,” according to a statement from the US.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The statement was referring to the recent atrocities documented in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, where photographed corpses were seen in the streets after Russian forces withdrew.

Washington has said it would hold accountable those responsible for what’s being referred to as the “Bucha massacre.”

I made clear that Russia would pay a severe and immediate price for its atrocities in Bucha. Today, along with our Allies and partners, we’re announcing a new round of devastating sanctions. https://t.co/LVqTDIOSvz — President Biden (@POTUS) April 6, 2022

Russia has denied responsibility for the Bucha atrocities.

“As one part of this effort, the United States is announcing devastating economic measures to ban new investment in Russia and impose the most severe financial sanctions on Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank and several of its most critical state-owned enterprises and on Russian government officials and their family members,” the US said Wednesday.

Alfabank was also sanctioned.

Other sanctions announced Wednesday targeted the Russian president’s adult children, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s wife and daughter, and members of Russia’s Security Council.

“These individuals have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people.

“As long as Russia continues its brutal assault on Ukraine, we will stand unified with our allies and partners in imposing additional costs on Russia for its actions.”

Read more: US to ban ‘all new investment’ in Russia on Wednesday: Source