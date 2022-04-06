Russia ultra-nationalist politician Zhirinovsky dies at 75: Parliament chief
Russian nationalist politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky, a key figure in the country’s post-Soviet history, has died at the age of 75, the head of the lower house of parliament said Wednesday.
State Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said Zhirinovsky -- who was reported to have been in grave condition after being hospitalised in early February with COVID-19 -- had died after a “serious and prolonged illness.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Volodin described Zhirinovsky as a “bright, talented politician” in a message on Telegram announcing his death.
He was “a man who deeply understood how the world works and foresaw many things,” Volodin said.
“His personality is on such a big scale that without him it is difficult to imagine the development of Russia’s modern political system.”
Known for his brash, confrontational style and eyebrow-raising antics, Zhirinovsky had been a permanent fixture on the Russian political scene for the past three decades and appeared to thrive on controversy.
He co-founded and led the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), one of main forces in the country's rubber stamp parliament, since 1990.
Zhirinovsky took part in all of post-Soviet Russia’s presidential elections and had been a member of parliament since 1993, when his party scored a major success with nearly 23 percent of the vote.
Often described as a clown in Russian political circles, he was known for his fiery anti-American, anti-liberal and anti-communist speeches.
In late December last year, he even appeared to predict Russia’s current military action in Ukraine in an address to parliament.
“This won’t be a peaceful year,” he said in reference to 2022, urging Russian forces to strike Ukraine.
“This will be a year when Russia will finally become a great country again and everyone will have to shut up.”
Read more:
France prosecutors open tax fraud probe over consultancies in government
Twitter restricts Russian govt accounts, bars posts featuring prisoners of war
Russian strikes kill two in Donetsk region: Ukraine official
-
Russian strikes kill two in Donetsk region: Ukraine officialRussian strikes Wednesday killed at least two people and wounded five others near a humanitarian distribution point in the east Ukraine region of ... World News
-
Taiwan tightens Russia export curbs, details tech rulesTaiwan’s government said on Wednesday it was tightening export curbs to Russia as part of sanctions on the country for its invasion of Ukraine, ... World News
-
Twitter restricts Russian govt accounts, bars posts featuring prisoners of warTwitter Inc. will stop amplifying Russian government accounts and ask other government-affiliated media to remove posts featuring prisoners of war, it ... Media