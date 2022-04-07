.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Kremlin says US weapons supplies to Ukraine will probably hurt peace talks prospects

  • Font
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks during the annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. Picture taken December 19, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks during the annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. Picture taken December 19, 2019. (Reuters)

Kremlin says US weapons supplies to Ukraine will probably hurt peace talks prospects

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Washington’s decision to keep supplying Ukraine with weapons and military assistance would probably damage chances of successful peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Pumping weapons into Ukraine will not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian talks,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters when asked about US weapons supplies to Ukraine.

“Of course this will most likely have a negative effect.”

Read more:

US training small number of Ukrainians on Switchblade drones: Defense official

Mariupol’s dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east

Russia’s war could last for years as Putin still wants ‘whole of Ukraine’: NATO chief

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More