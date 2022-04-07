.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Meta suspends Facebook accounts to tackle misinformation ahead of Philippines polls

  • Font
Meta
Meta Platforms and Facebook's logos. (Illustration picture. Reuters)

Meta suspends Facebook accounts to tackle misinformation ahead of Philippines polls

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Meta Platforms Inc on Wednesday suspended a network of over 400 accounts, pages, and groups ahead of general elections in the Philippines as the Facebook parent moves to crack down hate speech and misinformation.

Concerns about online hate speech have increased as candidates and supporters increasingly turn to social media for the May 9 election against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic disrupting traditional campaign methods.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.


Last month, the country’s presidential candidates had pressed on the need to hold social media companies liable for the spread of misinformation.

Meta said in a blog post on Wednesday that advertisers in the Philippines will have to complete its ad authorizations process and include ‘Paid for by’ disclaimers on ads about elections, politics, and certain categories of social issues.

The move by Meta comes after it last month changed its stance in Ukraine that temporarily allowed calls for violence and narrowed its content moderation policy to prohibit calls for the death of a head of state.

Read more: Twitter suspends hundreds of accounts promoting Philippines’ Marcos

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More