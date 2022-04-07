.
Russia says it destroyed fuel storage facilities in four key Ukrainian cities

Smoke and fire after Russian missiles struck and destroyed an oil refinery and three fuel storage facilities near Ukraine's port city of Odesa. (Twitter)
Smoke and fire after Russian missiles struck and destroyed an oil refinery and three fuel storage facilities near Ukraine's port city of Odesa. (File photo: Twitter)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says it destroyed fuel storage facilities in four key Ukrainian cities

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Russian defense ministry said on Thursday its missiles had destroyed four fuel storage facilities in the Ukrainian cities of Mykolayiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Chuhuiv overnight.

The ministry said the facilities were used by Ukraine to supply its troops near the cities of Mykolaiv and Kharkiv and in the Donbas region in the far southeast.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbor’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions in an effort to force Russia to withdraw its forces.

