Sri Lanka’s new cenbank chief to hold monetary policy meet on Friday: Source

A woman walks past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka's Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A woman walks past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka's Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka February 7, 2017. (Reuters)

Sri Lanka’s new central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe, set to take office on Thursday, will hold a monetary policy meeting the following day, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

“The monetary board meeting will be held on Friday afternoon,” said the source, who declined to be identified ahead of the announcement.

The policy is likely to be unveiled the following morning, after which the new governor is expected to lay out his priorities and plans at a news conference, the source added.

