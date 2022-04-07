Sri Lanka’s new cenbank chief to hold monetary policy meet on Friday: Source
Sri Lanka’s new central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe, set to take office on Thursday, will hold a monetary policy meeting the following day, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
“The monetary board meeting will be held on Friday afternoon,” said the source, who declined to be identified ahead of the announcement.
The policy is likely to be unveiled the following morning, after which the new governor is expected to lay out his priorities and plans at a news conference, the source added.
