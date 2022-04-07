Ukraine says 26 bodies found in two destroyed apartment buildings near Kyiv

Ukraine on Thursday said it had recovered 26 bodies from underneath two destroyed apartment buildings in the town of Borodianka, north-west of Kyiv, again accusing Moscow of targeting civilian areas.

“Just in the rubble of two apartment blocs, 26 bodies were recovered,” Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on Facebook. “Only the civilian population was targeted: there is no military site here,” she said, adding it was “impossible to predict” how many more dead there were at the site.

Venediktova said the Russians have used cluster bombs and heavy multiple rocket launchers “that bring death and destruction.”

“Evidence of the Russian forces' war crimes is at every turn,” she wrote.

“The enemy treacherously shelled residential infrastructure in the evenings, when there was a maximum amount of people home,” Venediktova said. “Their only aim was the civilian population, there are no military facilities around here.”

She accused Russian forces of engaging in “killings, torture and beatings” of civilians, as well as sexual assault.

Venediktova said Ukrainian law enforcement officers were collecting evidence from Borodianka for local and international courts.

