EU’s Ursula von der Leyen, Josep Borrell en route to Kyiv amid Russia war

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Friday that she was en route to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv alongside the bloc’s diplomatic chief Josep Borrell.

“Looking forward to Kyiv,” Von der Leyen wrote on Twitter accompanied by a picture of her with Borrell and Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger. The EU foreign chief meanwhile wrote on the platform that he was, “going to Kyiv.”

The pair are to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, before attending the Stand Up For Ukraine event in Warsaw on Saturday.

Their visit is to come after one made last Friday by the speaker of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola - the first trip to Ukraine by the head of an EU institution since the war began.

The Czech, Polish and Slovenian prime ministers on March 15 visited Kyiv in the first trip by European Union leaders since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

