Finland says government websites hacked as Ukraine president spoke

Finnish MP's listen to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during his virtual address to the Finnish Parliament, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Helsinki, Finland, April 8, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, Helsinki

Finnish government websites suffered hacking attacks on Friday, the government said, at the same time as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was giving a video address to Finland’s parliament.

The ministries for defense and foreign affairs both tweeted that their websites had been hit by denial of service attacks, which are typically intended to make the sites unavailable to regular users.

The foreign ministry later said the situation had been normalized.

The attacks also hit the main government website, the government said.

Earlier on Friday, Finland’s ministry of defense reported a violation of Finnish airspace by a Russian state aircraft.

