Kremlin denies Russian involvement in missile strike on Kramatorsk station
The Kremlin denied on Friday that Russia was involved in a missile strike on a railway station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine.
Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Russian armed forces had no missions scheduled for Kramatorsk on Friday.
Ukraine’s state railway company said more than 30 people had been killed and over 100 wounded in the strike, which occurred as civilians were trying to evacuate to safer parts of the country.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Russian defense ministry said the missile was of a type used only by the Ukrainian military, and similar to one that hit the center of the city of Donetsk on March 14, killing 17 people, the RIA news agency reported.
Read more:
UK sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughters over Ukraine war
US Congress votes to strip Russia of ‘most favored’ trade status, ban its oil
Ukraine says 26 bodies found in two destroyed apartment buildings near Kyiv