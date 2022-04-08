.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Mayor says 700 people killed in Ukraine’s Chernigiv since start of war

  • Font
This photograph taken in the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv, on April 2, 2022, shows a police car under the rubble as Ukraine said today Russian forces were making a rapid retreat from northern areas around the capital Kyiv and the city of Chernigiv. (AFP)
This photograph taken in the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv, on April 2, 2022, shows a police car under the rubble as Ukraine said Russian forces were making a rapid retreat from northern areas around the capital Kyiv and the city of Chernigiv. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Mayor says 700 people killed in Ukraine’s Chernigiv since start of war

AFP, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

Some 700 people have been killed in the Ukrainian city of Chernigiv, including both military and civilians, since the start of Russia’s invasion in February, the mayor told Unian news agency.

“I can give you an approximate figure - 700 people. This includes military and civilians,” Vladyslav Atroshenko said, adding that two-thirds of the pre-war population of 300,000 people had fled.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ruble rallies after sudden rate cut

UN shifts aid east in Ukraine, plans convoys to rebel areas

Slovakia gives S-300 air defense system to Ukraine: Prime minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More