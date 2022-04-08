Mayor says 700 people killed in Ukraine’s Chernigiv since start of war
Some 700 people have been killed in the Ukrainian city of Chernigiv, including both military and civilians, since the start of Russia’s invasion in February, the mayor told Unian news agency.
“I can give you an approximate figure - 700 people. This includes military and civilians,” Vladyslav Atroshenko said, adding that two-thirds of the pre-war population of 300,000 people had fled.
