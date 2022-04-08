Russia acknowledges significant troop losses, hints at end of Ukraine ‘operation’

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has acknowledged that Russia has suffered “significant losses of troops” during its military operation in Ukraine.

Peskov said: “Yes, we have significant losses of troops and it is a huge tragedy for us.”

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with British broadcaster Sky on Thursday, Peskov also hinted that the operation might be over “in the foreseeable future.” He said that Russian forces were “doing their best to bring an end to that operation.”

He said: “And we do hope that in coming days, in the foreseeable future, this operation will reach its goals, or we’ll finish it by the negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegation.”

Read more:

EU’s Ursula von der Leyen, Josep Borrell en route to Kyiv amid Russia war

EU proposes 500 million euros more for arms to Ukraine

Russia opens criminal case over alleged Ukrainian abuse of prisoner of war