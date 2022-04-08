.
Russia acknowledges significant troop losses, hints at end of Ukraine ‘operation’

A Russian army soldier stands next to local residents who queue for humanitarian aid delivered during Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A Russian army soldier stands next to local residents who queue for humanitarian aid delivered during Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine March 23, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia acknowledges significant troop losses, hints at end of Ukraine ‘operation’

The Associated Press, Moscow

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has acknowledged that Russia has suffered “significant losses of troops” during its military operation in Ukraine.

Peskov said: “Yes, we have significant losses of troops and it is a huge tragedy for us.”

Speaking in an exclusive interview with British broadcaster Sky on Thursday, Peskov also hinted that the operation might be over “in the foreseeable future.” He said that Russian forces were “doing their best to bring an end to that operation.”

He said: “And we do hope that in coming days, in the foreseeable future, this operation will reach its goals, or we’ll finish it by the negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegation.”

EU’s Ursula von der Leyen, Josep Borrell en route to Kyiv amid Russia war

EU proposes 500 million euros more for arms to Ukraine

Russia opens criminal case over alleged Ukrainian abuse of prisoner of war

