Russia revokes registration of Amnesty and Human Rights Watch

Russia’s justice ministry said on Friday it had revoked the registration of 15 foreign organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW).



The Russian units of the organizations, which also included the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, “were excluded due to the discovery of violations of the current legislation of the Russian Federation,” the ministry said in a statement.



The decision, which did not give details of any violations, was announced days after New York-based HRW said it had found “several cases of Russian military forces committing laws-of-war violations” in Ukraine.



Russia has repeatedly denied war crimes allegations by Ukraine and Western countries during its six-week-long invasion of Ukraine and denies targeting civilians.



Russia says it is conducting a “special military operation” to demilitarize” and “de-nazify” Ukraine. The Kyiv government and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext for an unjustified invasion.



Other organizations whose registration was revoked on Friday included a branch of the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, the Aga Khan Foundation and the Institute of International Education.



Nine German organizations were included as well as three from the United States, one from Britain, one from Poland and one from Switzerland.



