UK sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughters over Ukraine war

Britain added Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughters to its sanctions list on Friday, mirroring moves by the United States.

An update to the sanctions list announced asset freezes on Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova, Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, who were named in US sanctions on Wednesday as Putin’s two adult daughters.

The Foreign Office said it was targeting the “lavish lifestyles of the Kremlin's inner circle” as it sanctioned Putin’s daughters Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, and Lavrov’s daughter Yekaterina Vinokurova.

“Our unprecedented package of sanctions is hitting the elite and their families, while degrading the Russian economy on a scale Russia hasn’t seen since the fall of the Soviet Union,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

Britain also said its analysis showed Russia is heading for the deepest recession since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Britain estimates that 60 percent of Russian foreign currency reserves have been frozen as a result of international sanctions.

On Thursday, the Kremlin, which says its actions are a “special military operation” to disarm and “denazify” Ukraine, described the move against Putin’s daughters as part of a broader Western frenzy against Russia.

