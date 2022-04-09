.
Global pledging event raises 10.1 billion euros for Ukraine

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission speaks at the event “Stand up for Ukraine” in Warsaw, Poland on April 9, 2022. (AFP)
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission speaks at the event "Stand up for Ukraine" in Warsaw, Poland on April 9, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Global pledging event raises 10.1 billion euros for Ukraine

AFP

Published: Updated:

A global pledging event for Ukrainian refugees called Stand Up for Ukraine has raised 10.1 billion euros ($11 billion), European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in Warsaw on Saturday.

“The ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ campaign has raised 9.1 billion euros for people fleeing bombs, inside and outside Ukraine, with an additional billion pledged by EBRD [the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development],” von der Leyen said.

