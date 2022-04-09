Pakistan parliament begins voting on no-confidence motion to oust PM Khan
Pakistan’s parliament on Saturday began a vote on a no-confidence motion seeking the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, more than 13 hours after the ruling party attempted to delay the move.
The voting came after the country’s powerful army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Khan, two sources said, as criticism mounted over the delay in the parliamentary process.
Lower house Speaker Asad Qaisar, a member of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, who had adjourned the house three times on Saturday, announced his resignation, heightening the drama in the chamber.
“The country’s interests must be the priority,” he said.
Khan’s allies blocked the no-confidence motion last week and dissolved the lower house of parliament, prompting the country’s Supreme Court to intervene and allow the vote to go through.
The prime minister’s supporters claim there is a foreign conspiracy to oust him.
