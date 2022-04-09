.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia stages war games in Kaliningrad enclave

  • Font
Russian S-400 missile air defense systems are seen during a training exercise at a military base in Kaliningrad region, Russia August 11, 2020. (File Photo: Reuters)
Russian S-400 missile air defense systems are seen during a training exercise at a military base in Kaliningrad region, Russia on August 11, 2020. (Reuters)

Russia stages war games in Kaliningrad enclave

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia staged war games on Saturday in Kaliningrad, an enclave on the Baltic Sea sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, Interfax news agency cited the Baltic Fleet Command as saying, days after a senior official warned European countries against any potential action against Kaliningrad.

“Up to 1,000 military personnel... and more than 60 military equipment units were involved in the control checks,” Interfax news quoted the Russian Baltic Fleet Command’s press service as saying.

Separately, 20 Su-27 fighters and Su-24 front-line naval aviation bombers conducted planned combat training overnight, simulating attacks on low-speed air and ground targets, command posts and military equipment in Kaliningrad, Interfax said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It did not give a reason for the exercises or say when they had been planned.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko warned European countries on Wednesday against any potential action against the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, saying “this would be playing with fire.”

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a “special operation” to degrade its southern neighbor’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

The West has imposed sweeping sanctions in an effort to force Russia to withdraw its forces, and NATO has beefed up its defenses on its eastern flank.

Read more:

Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station hosting evacuees

Elton John, Celine Dion support ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ social media rally

Russia revokes registration of Amnesty and Human Rights Watch

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More