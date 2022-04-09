.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ukraine President Zelenskyy meets British PM Johnson in Kyiv: Ukrainian official

  • Font
زيلينسكي جونسون
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv on March 9, 2022. (Facebook)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine President Zelenskyy meets British PM Johnson in Kyiv: Ukrainian official

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson travelled to Kyiv on Saturday to discuss providing Ukraine with more financial and military aid in a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Johnson’s office said.

Johnson met Zelenskyy “in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“They will discuss the UK’s long-term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ukraine ‘still ready’ for talks with Russia: Zelenskyy

UK sending Ukraine ‘high-grade’ weaponry after station attack

Ukrainian forensic investigators start exhuming bodies from Bucha mass grave

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More