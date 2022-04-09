Ukraine President Zelenskyy meets British PM Johnson in Kyiv: Ukrainian official
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson travelled to Kyiv on Saturday to discuss providing Ukraine with more financial and military aid in a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Johnson’s office said.
Johnson met Zelenskyy “in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.
“They will discuss the UK’s long-term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid.”
