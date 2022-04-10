Pope Francis calls for Easter truce in Ukraine leading to peace talks

Pope Francis on Sunday called for an Easter truce in Ukraine, leading to negotiations and peace.



“Put the weapons down!” he said at the end of a Palm Sunday service for tens of thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square.

“Let An Easter truce start. But not to rearm and resume combat but a truce to reach peace through real negotiations,” he said.

