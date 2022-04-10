Iran wants Biden to show goodwill by lifting some sanctions prior to nuclear deal
US President Joe Biden should lift some sanctions on Iran to show his goodwill towards reviving the international nuclear agreement with Tehran, Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday.
Iran and the United States have engaged in indirect talks in Vienna over the past year to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement which then-US President Donald Trump left in 2018 and Iran subsequently violated by ramping up its nuclear program.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Negotiations have now stalled as Tehran and Washington blame each other for failing to take the necessary political decisions to settle remaining issues.
“If Biden has intentions to lift sanctions and return to the nuclear deal, he should issue an executive order to show his goodwill instead of applying sanctions on natural and legal persons in Iran,” the foreign minister said.
“On multiple occasions, we have told Americans they should bring forward one or two practical points prior to any agreement, for example by releasing some of Iran’s assets withheld in foreign banks,” Amirabdollahian added.
Read more:
Iran’s president vows to continue nuclear activities
Iran blames US for the halt in Vienna nuclear talks with world powers
-
Killing of Iran’s Qassem Soleimani crucial to show US’ promise to Gulf: Mike PompeoThe US took several measures including the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani to instill confidence in America’s promises to the Gulf region ... Middle East
-
Iran’s president vows to continue nuclear activitiesPresident Ebrahim Raisi said Saturday that Iran will continue nuclear development activities as talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world ... Middle East
-
Iran imposes sanctions on 24 Americans as nuclear talks stallIran said on Saturday it had imposed sanctions on 24 more Americans, including former Army Chief of Staff George Casey and former President Donald ... World News
-
US President Biden believes Iran’s Quds Force is terror group: State DepartmentThe State Department official said a nuclear deal with Iran was “neither imminent nor certain at this time.” Middle East
-
Pentagon says Iran-backed groups behind this week’s attack in SyriaMeanwhile, the US is engaged in indirect talks with Tehran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Middle East
-
Iran moves equipment for making centrifuge parts to Natanz, IAEA saysIran has moved all its machines that make centrifuge parts from its mothballed workshop at Karaj to its sprawling Natanz site just six weeks after it ... Middle East
-
Iran nuclear chief says Tehran has given IAEA documents on outstanding issuesIran has handed over documents related to outstanding issues to the UN nuclear watchdog, Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday, as ... Middle East
-
Iran won’t stop seeking ‘punishment’ of those behind Soleimani killing: OfficialIran will not “abandon” the case of the killing of its top commander Qassem Soleimani by the US until those responsible for his death are “punished,” ... Middle East
-
Iran blames US for the halt in Vienna nuclear talks with world powersThe US is responsible for the pause in talks between Tehran and world powers in Vienna aimed at reviving their 2015 nuclear deal, an Iranian foreign ... Middle East
-
Iran FM says agreement in Vienna nuclear talks ‘close’Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Sunday an agreement is “close” in paused negotiations to restore the 2015 nuclear deal between ... World News