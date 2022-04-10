Over 1,200 bodies found in Ukraine’s Kyiv region: Prosecutor 

Ukraine’s prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova on Sunday said 1,222 bodies have been found in the region around the capital Kyiv so far.

“We have actually now, only for this morning, 1,222 dead people only in Kyiv region,” Venediktova said in an interview with Britain's Sky News.

Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that he expects Russia’s newly appointed general overseeing Ukraine, Alexander Dvornikov, to orchestrate crimes and brutality against Ukrainian civilians.



Sullivan did not cite any evidence.



Sullivan said targeting civilians “lies at the feet of the Kremlin” during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

