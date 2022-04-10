Over 1,200 bodies found in Ukraine’s Kyiv region: Prosecutor
Ukraine’s prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova on Sunday said 1,222 bodies have been found in the region around the capital Kyiv so far.
“We have actually now, only for this morning, 1,222 dead people only in Kyiv region,” Venediktova said in an interview with Britain's Sky News.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that he expects Russia’s newly appointed general overseeing Ukraine, Alexander Dvornikov, to orchestrate crimes and brutality against Ukrainian civilians.
Sullivan did not cite any evidence.
Sullivan said targeting civilians “lies at the feet of the Kremlin” during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
Read more: Ukraine’s Dnipro airport ‘destroyed’ by Russian shelling
-
Pro-Russian protestors outnumbered by Ukraine supporters in Germany protestAround 600 pro-Russian protesters in a 350-car motorcade set off on a demonstration in Hanover in the north of Germany on Sunday, where there was also ... World News
-
Ukraine says Russians stole lethal substances from Chernobyl plantRussian forces who occupied the Chernobyl nuclear plant stole radioactive substances from research laboratories that could potentially kill them, ... World News
-
Ukraine’s Dnipro airport ‘destroyed’ by Russian shellingThe airport in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro has been badly damaged in fresh Russian shelling, a local official said on Sunday.“There has been another ... World News
-
Head of Russia Orthodox Church calls on people to rally around authoritiesThe head of Russia’s Orthodox Church called on people on Sunday to rally around the authorities as Moscow pursues its military intervention in Ukraine ... World News
-
Ukraine says probing 5,600 alleged war crimes by 500 RussiansUkraine is examining the alleged culpability of 500 Russian leaders for thousands of war crimes, including President Vladimir Putin, a top official ... World News
-
UK PM Boris Johnson praises ‘spirit’ of Ukraine rail workers on Kyiv visitBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the resilience of Ukrainian rail workers in the war with Russia when he took the train from Poland to ... World News
-
Pope Francis calls for Easter truce in Ukraine leading to peace talksPope Francis on Sunday called for an Easter truce in Ukraine, leading to negotiations and peace.“Put the weapons down!” he said at the end of a Palm ... World News
-
Two bodies found in manhole outside Ukraine’s KyivAt least two bodies were discovered inside a manhole at a petrol station on a motorway outside Kyiv on Sunday, an AFP reporter saw.The bodies appeared ... World News