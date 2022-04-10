.
Over 1,200 bodies found in Ukraine’s Kyiv region: Prosecutor 

A local resident walks past a building damaged by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Makariv, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 1, 2022. Picture taken April 1, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
A local resident walks past a building damaged by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Makariv, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 1, 2022. Picture taken April 1, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

AFP, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

Ukraine’s prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova on Sunday said 1,222 bodies have been found in the region around the capital Kyiv so far.

“We have actually now, only for this morning, 1,222 dead people only in Kyiv region,” Venediktova said in an interview with Britain's Sky News.

Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that he expects Russia’s newly appointed general overseeing Ukraine, Alexander Dvornikov, to orchestrate crimes and brutality against Ukrainian civilians.

Sullivan did not cite any evidence.

Sullivan said targeting civilians “lies at the feet of the Kremlin” during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

