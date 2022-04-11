At least 24 dead in Philippines landslides, flooding following storm

At least 24 people have been killed in landslides and flooding across central and southern Philippines, authorities said on Monday, after a storm dumped heavy rain and disrupted travel ahead of the Easter holidays.

More than 13,000 people fled to emergency shelters as the tropical storm pounded the disaster-prone region on Sunday, the national disaster agency said, flooding houses, inundating fields, cutting off roads, and knocking out power.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Read more: Thousands flee after volcano erupts in Philippines near Manila