At least 24 dead in Philippines landslides, flooding following storm
At least 24 people have been killed in landslides and flooding across central and southern Philippines, authorities said on Monday, after a storm dumped heavy rain and disrupted travel ahead of the Easter holidays.
More than 13,000 people fled to emergency shelters as the tropical storm pounded the disaster-prone region on Sunday, the national disaster agency said, flooding houses, inundating fields, cutting off roads, and knocking out power.
